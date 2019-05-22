Insider Buying: Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) Major Shareholder Buys 226,000 Shares of Stock

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 100,000 shares of Valeritas stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 50,000 shares of Valeritas stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.
VLRX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The firm has a market cap of $434.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.00. Valeritas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $41.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valeritas in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valeritas in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valeritas by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valeritas by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on VLRX. ValuEngine downgraded Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valeritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.10.
Valeritas Company Profile
Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.
