Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Otelco alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ira Sochet acquired 27,941 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $428,056.12.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ira Sochet acquired 1,343 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $23,636.80.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ira Sochet acquired 5,021 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $87,114.35.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Ira Sochet acquired 5,819 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $101,017.84.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ira Sochet acquired 2,960 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Ira Sochet acquired 31,017 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $536,904.27.

On Monday, April 15th, Ira Sochet acquired 6,518 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $112,761.40.

On Monday, April 8th, Ira Sochet acquired 2,270 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $39,044.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Ira Sochet acquired 7,341 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $125,384.28.

On Friday, March 29th, Ira Sochet acquired 15,717 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $259,330.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889. Otelco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otelco by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otelco by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Otelco by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/insider-buying-otelco-inc-otel-major-shareholder-acquires-8000-shares-of-stock.html.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.