IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KE. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 196,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/indexiq-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-kimball-electronics-inc-ke.html.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.