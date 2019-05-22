Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

INDB stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. 7,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $317,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $204,225.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,721 shares of company stock worth $943,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/independent-bank-corp-indb-holdings-lowered-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.