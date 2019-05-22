Iberdrola (IBDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.11

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 19683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBDRY. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

