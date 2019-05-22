Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $334.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director W Christopher Beeler, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $28,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,136.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,545 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.