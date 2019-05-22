Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,408,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,065,000 after acquiring an additional 303,902 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,640,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,807,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,554,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,998,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,378 shares of company stock worth $1,105,836 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. ValuEngine cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/hologic-inc-holx-shares-sold-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.