Hologic (HOLX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hologic exited the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on a solid note. The strong top-line growth was led by solid year-over-year rise in core businesses like Breast Health and Molecular Diagnostics. We are also upbeat about the recent launches like Aptima Mycoplasma genitalium assay and the Unifi Analytics business intelligence tool for mammography centers in the United States, Omnhysteroscope in Europe and Canada, and LOCalize wireless breast lesion localization system in Europe. Hologic has outperformed its industry over the past three months. On the flip side, Hologic's Faxitron and Focal integration related costs are mounting. These have continued to exert pressure on the company's operating margin. This apart volume environment for testing laboratories and utilization weaknesses are looming headwinds. Also, the company operating in a highly competitive landscape is a concern.”

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

HOLX opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Hologic has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hologic by 3,960.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,192,649 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

