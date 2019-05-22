Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $243.77 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $243.77 million and $36.89 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Hotbit, ABCC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00399501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.01290911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00147863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004561 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Binance, Bilaxy, ABCC, LATOKEN, IDEX, OOOBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.