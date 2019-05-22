Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $61,790.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00404018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.01280236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00149194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,718,841 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

