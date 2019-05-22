HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-acquires-434-shares-of-novartis-ag-nvs.html.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.