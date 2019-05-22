HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in General Electric (GE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

NYSE GE opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

