Hexx Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Hexx coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Hexx has a total market cap of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hexx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,637.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.27 or 0.03192634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.32 or 0.05135763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.01148763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.01092166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00090267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00919394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00306387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00021663 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hexx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hexx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.