Hexcel Co. (HXL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 216,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,445,189.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,211.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $383,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

