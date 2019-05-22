Hershey (HSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.79

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.79 and last traded at $130.73, with a volume of 94207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.27.

Get Hershey alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,161,844.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $164,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599,898 shares of company stock worth $452,918,580 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hershey by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hershey by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hershey (HSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.79” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/hershey-hsy-sets-new-1-year-high-at-130-79.html.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.