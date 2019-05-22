HeartBout Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market cap of $543,405.00 and approximately $6,808.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00398190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.01301231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00148326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00018135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004565 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

