Healthequity Inc (HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $83.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $82.28 million. Healthequity posted sales of $69.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $337.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.70 million to $339.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.57 million, with estimates ranging from $384.33 million to $393.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

HQY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. 2,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,258. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $265,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

