Head to Head Contrast: First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) versus Hamilton Bancorp (HBK)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Hamilton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.48% 12.53% 1.13% Hamilton Bancorp -16.51% -6.34% -0.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Hamilton Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $52.83 million 2.73 $12.55 million N/A N/A Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.69 -$6.04 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Hamilton Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Hamilton Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

