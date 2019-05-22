Hanson McClain Inc. Buys 171 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

