Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Lowered by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,542 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/halliburton-hal-holdings-lowered-by-hosking-partners-llp.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.