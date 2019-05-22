Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Linde PLC (LIN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $7,920,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $9,440,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Linde to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Linde stock opened at $187.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas Enders acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,136,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,603. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

