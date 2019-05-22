Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 6,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 176,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $384.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a negative net margin of 58.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Trading Up 1%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/greenlight-capital-re-glre-trading-up-1.html.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.