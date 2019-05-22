Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1945 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

