Greenleaf Trust Sells 9,545 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in SK Telecom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,923,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 9,768.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

SKM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SKM opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

