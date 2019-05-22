Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,646 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $101,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.54. 2,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $101.30 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

