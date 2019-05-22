Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 703 ($9.19) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670.15 ($8.76).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of LON GPOR traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 750 ($9.80). The company had a trading volume of 858,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.89.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.