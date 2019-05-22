Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 130,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Washington Federal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Washington Federal by 2,571.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 932,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897,947 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

