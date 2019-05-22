Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,646 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 177,827 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 3,728.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $34,351.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 2,098 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $137,230.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,682.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $2,036,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.78 million, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,646 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/great-lakes-advisors-llc-sells-6646-shares-of-addus-homecare-co-adus.html.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.