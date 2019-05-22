Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,323,000 after acquiring an additional 287,041 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,641,000 after acquiring an additional 805,312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,723,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

