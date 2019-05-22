Gossipcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $38,940.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00398936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.01280363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00147953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004562 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 27,769,133 coins and its circulating supply is 17,769,133 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

