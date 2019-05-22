Gfinity (GFIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05), with a volume of 1053358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

