Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 350,337 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,337 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $289,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Longbow Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,868. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

