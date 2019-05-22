Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

