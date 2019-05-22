GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to report $155.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.25 million and the highest is $160.90 million. GasLog reported sales of $132.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $684.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.71 million to $700.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $776.98 million, with estimates ranging from $728.14 million to $822.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.70%. GasLog’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on GasLog and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,336,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of GasLog by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co grew its position in shares of GasLog by 10,147.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 28,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 7,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. GasLog has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

