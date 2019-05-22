FY2019 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.39 on Monday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.