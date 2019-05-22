Futu (FHL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.85. 916,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 685,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.62 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $220,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHL)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

