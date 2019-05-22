Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of FHL opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Futu has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Get Futu alerts:

FHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.62 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/futu-fhl-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.