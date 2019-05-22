Francesca’s (FRAN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 757,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,151,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $119.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management purchased 208,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $123,081.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 224,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,963. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Francesca’s by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Francesca’s by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Francesca’s by 14,059.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Francesca’s by 700.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,617 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

