Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 11,800 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 943,770 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 345,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,020,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,176,000 after buying an additional 315,403 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 350,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 263,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,209,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,488,000 after buying an additional 254,211 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 11,800 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/forsta-ap-fonden-buys-shares-of-11800-mgm-growth-properties-llc-mgp.html.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.