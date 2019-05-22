Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $5.51 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Flowchain has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $379,135.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00070497 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.12 or 0.08765840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

