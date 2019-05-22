FLIP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,227.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, FLIP has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a market capitalization of $681,427.00 and $21,227.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00401796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.01328651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00148164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015533 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

