First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

WARNING: “First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/first-trust-low-duration-opportunities-etf-lmbs-to-issue-0-12-monthly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.