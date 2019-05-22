First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $51.49.
