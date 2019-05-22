First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

