Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/first-trust-capital-strength-etf-ftcs-shares-bought-by-cedar-brook-financial-partners-llc.html.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.