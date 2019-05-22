First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

PPDF stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.99. PPDAI Group Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 56.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 571.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPDAI Group Inc – will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. PPDAI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPDF shares. ValuEngine raised PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPDAI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/first-republic-investment-management-inc-invests-96000-in-ppdai-group-inc-ppdf.html.

PPDAI Group Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF).

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.