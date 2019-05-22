First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $122,493,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,075,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,910,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,033 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/first-mercantile-trust-co-trims-position-in-a-o-smith-corp-aos.html.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.