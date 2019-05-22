First American Financial Corp (FAF) Holdings Lessened by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1,170.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

FAF stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $81,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,543. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

