First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter.

JPSE opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

