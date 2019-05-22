First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 586 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 279.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.04%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

