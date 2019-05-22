Financial Analysis: Chanticleer (BURG) and Livexlive Media (LIVX)

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) and Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer and Livexlive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -15.02% -70.24% -17.75% Livexlive Media -117.50% -134.46% -56.33%

2.7% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Livexlive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Chanticleer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Livexlive Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chanticleer and Livexlive Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $40.61 million 0.12 -$6.85 million ($1.45) -0.82 Livexlive Media $7.20 million 30.68 -$23.33 million ($0.48) -8.83

Chanticleer has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chanticleer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chanticleer and Livexlive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Livexlive Media 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chanticleer currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Livexlive Media has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.54%. Given Chanticleer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chanticleer is more favorable than Livexlive Media.

Summary

Chanticleer beats Livexlive Media on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

